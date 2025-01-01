Menu
Account
Sign In
Presenting this 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sedan GL, finished in Polar White with a sleek Cloth Black Interior. This well-equipped sedan features Bucket Front Seats for comfort and a Blind Spot Warning Accident Avoidance System for added safety. Stay connected with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and enjoy crisp audio through 6 Speakers with a USB Connection. Additional features include Emergency Braking Assist, Heated Mirrors, Rear View Camera, and Audio & Cruise Controls on the Steering Wheel and Much More! This Local BC Vehicle has neem meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2018 Hyundai Elantra

95,810 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL

Watch This Vehicle
12156369

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,810KM
VIN KMHD84LF8JU622160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Cloth-Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Presenting this 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sedan GL, finished in Polar White with a sleek Cloth Black Interior. This well-equipped sedan features Bucket Front Seats for comfort and a Blind Spot Warning Accident Avoidance System for added safety. Stay connected with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and enjoy crisp audio through 6 Speakers with a USB Connection. Additional features include Emergency Braking Assist, Heated Mirrors, Rear View Camera, and Audio & Cruise Controls on the Steering Wheel and Much More! This Local BC Vehicle has neem meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Taycan GTS 16,212 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe with Touring Package for sale in Langley City, BC
2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe with Touring Package 3,842 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG 4MATIC SUV for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG 4MATIC SUV 63,256 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra