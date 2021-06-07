2018 Jaguar F-PACE

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This stunning 2018 Fuji White F-Pace is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L Inline-4 engine making up to 180 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and the cabin and take notice of the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, lane assist, cruise control, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof, heated/vented seats, meridian sound system, automatic stop/start, navigation, back-up camera, 360 camera, parking sensors, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
