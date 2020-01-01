+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One Owner! B.C. Local! CPO Warranty until 2023! This lovely Fuji White 2018 Jaguar XE is ready and available for purchase. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the veneer ebony trim as well as the many other fantastic features this car can offer such as, All-wheel drive, blind spot assist, navigation, heated seats front/back, multi-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, cruise control, automatic sunroof, Bluetooth, automatic stop/start, and many more great features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available. Trade-ins welcome.
