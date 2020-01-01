Menu
2018 Jaguar XE

33,016 KM

Details Description

$40,786

+ tax & licensing
Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

20d 2.0L AWD R-Sport (2)

Location

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

33,016KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6274512
  Stock #: P2335
  VIN: SAJAL4FNXJCP18744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 33,016 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! B.C. Local! CPO Warranty until 2023! This lovely Fuji White 2018 Jaguar XE is ready and available for purchase. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the veneer ebony trim as well as the many other fantastic features this car can offer such as, All-wheel drive, blind spot assist, navigation, heated seats front/back, multi-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, cruise control, automatic sunroof, Bluetooth, automatic stop/start, and many more great features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available. Trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

