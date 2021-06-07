Menu
2018 Jaguar XE

40,186 KM

Details Description

$34,779

+ tax & licensing
$34,779

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2018 Jaguar XE

2018 Jaguar XE

25t 2.0L AWD Prestige

2018 Jaguar XE

25t 2.0L AWD Prestige

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$34,779

+ taxes & licensing

40,186KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7337408
  • Stock #: P2611
  • VIN: SAJAJ4FX4JCP22828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Tan/Light Oyster/Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2611
  • Mileage 40,186 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This terrific 2018 Fuji White Jaguar XE is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L Turbo inline-4 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the ebony interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Bluetooth, back-up camera, meridian sound, heated seats, heated steering wheel, automatic sunroof, automatic windows, dual climate control, cruise control, navigation, push to start, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

