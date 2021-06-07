2018 Jaguar XE

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This terrific 2018 Fuji White Jaguar XE is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L Turbo inline-4 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the ebony interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Bluetooth, back-up camera, meridian sound, heated seats, heated steering wheel, automatic sunroof, automatic windows, dual climate control, cruise control, navigation, push to start, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
