2018 Jaguar XE

$34,779 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 1 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7337408

7337408 Stock #: P2611

P2611 VIN: SAJAJ4FX4JCP22828

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fuji White

Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Tan/Light Oyster/Ebony

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P2611

Mileage 40,186 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.