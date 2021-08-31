2018 Jaguar XE

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2023! CPO finance rate staring from 1.9% This eye-catching 2018 Carpathian Grey Jaguar XE S is ready and available for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony leather interior as well as the many fantastic features this vehicle includes such as, automatic windows, meridian sound system, blind-spot assist, memory seats, lane assist, Bluetooth, cruise control, heated steering wheel, automatic stop/start, automatic sunroof, parking sensors, back-up camera, 360 camera, navigation, park assist, heated seats, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2