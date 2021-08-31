Menu
2018 Jaguar XE

27,926 KM

Details Description Features

$45,879

+ tax & licensing
$45,879

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2018 Jaguar XE

2018 Jaguar XE

S 3.0L AWD

2018 Jaguar XE

S 3.0L AWD

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$45,879

+ taxes & licensing

27,926KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7683463
  • Stock #: P2676
  • VIN: SAJAM4FV0JCP38076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Lt Oyster/Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2676
  • Mileage 27,926 KM

Vehicle Description

B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2023! CPO finance rate staring from 1.9% This eye-catching 2018 Carpathian Grey Jaguar XE S is ready and available for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony leather interior as well as the many fantastic features this vehicle includes such as, automatic windows, meridian sound system, blind-spot assist, memory seats, lane assist, Bluetooth, cruise control, heated steering wheel, automatic stop/start, automatic sunroof, parking sensors, back-up camera, 360 camera, navigation, park assist, heated seats, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Head up display
Black Pack
Premium Paint Pallette
Illuminated Treadplates
Carbon Fiber Veneer
Driver Assistance Pack
20inch 10 Spoke `Style 1014` w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned

