2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

57,512 KM

Details

$53,786

$53,786
$53,786

$53,786

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$53,786

$53,786

57,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6723911
  • Stock #: RS0206A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJM3JC398782

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RS0206A
  • Mileage 57,512 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This amazing 2018 diamond Black crystal pearl Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have 3.6L V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black natura plus leather seat trimming as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, 4X4, rear entertainment TV’s, memory seats, Harman/Kardon speaker system, Bluetooth, cruise control, heated/vented seats, heated steering wheel, eco mode, parking sensors, parking assist, lane assist, navigation, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

