Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Discovery

22,891 KM

Details Description Features

$38,886

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Discovery

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport 237hp HSE Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport 237hp HSE Luxury

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 7683469
  2. 7683469
  3. 7683469
  4. 7683469
  5. 7683469
  6. 7683469
  7. 7683469
  8. 7683469
  9. 7683469
  10. 7683469
  11. 7683469
  12. 7683469
  13. 7683469
  14. 7683469
  15. 7683469
Contact Seller

$38,886

+ taxes & licensing

22,891KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7683469
  • Stock #: P2683
  • VIN: SALCP2RX7JH734229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Byron Blue
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Cirrus/SatinBrushed
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2683
  • Mileage 22,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2023! CPO finance rating starting from 1.9% This beautiful 2018 Byron Blue Discovery Sport HSE luxury is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L inline-4 engine making up to 237 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, automatic windows, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, cruise control, navigation, dual climate control, automatic stop/start, eco mode, heated seats, parking sensors, back-up camera, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Vision Assist Pack
Blind Spot Monitor and Reverse Traffic Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2015 Ford Explorer S...
 114,210 KM
$27,886 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 79,400 KM
$62,879 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 65,020 KM
$43,386 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory