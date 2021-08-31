2018 Land Rover Discovery

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2023! CPO finance rating starting from 1.9% This beautiful 2018 Byron Blue Discovery Sport HSE luxury is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L inline-4 engine making up to 237 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, automatic windows, Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, cruise control, navigation, dual climate control, automatic stop/start, eco mode, heated seats, parking sensors, back-up camera, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
