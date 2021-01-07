2018 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One Owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This amazing Santorini Black 2018 Range Rover Evoque is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L inline-4 engine making up to 237 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Lunar/Cirrus Windsor leather interior seat trimming as well as the many amazing features this car comes included with such as Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, navigation, heated seats, memory seats, meridian sound system, automatic stop/start, keyless entry/start, parking sensors, back-up camera, multi-zone dual climate control, and many other fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available. Trade-ins welcome.
