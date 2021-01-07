Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Evoque

41,466 KM

Details Description

$45,781

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,781

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Evoque

2018 Land Rover Evoque

237hp HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Evoque

237hp HSE

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 6467583
  2. 6467583
  3. 6467583
  4. 6467583
  5. 6467583
  6. 6467583
  7. 6467583
  8. 6467583
  9. 6467583
  10. 6467583
  11. 6467583
  12. 6467583
  13. 6467583
  14. 6467583
  15. 6467583
  16. 6467583
  17. 6467583
Contact Seller

$45,781

+ taxes & licensing

41,466KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6467583
  • Stock #: EV2216A
  • VIN: SALVR2RX7JH286688

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # EV2216A
  • Mileage 41,466 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This amazing Santorini Black 2018 Range Rover Evoque is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L inline-4 engine making up to 237 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Lunar/Cirrus Windsor leather interior seat trimming as well as the many amazing features this car comes included with such as Bluetooth, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, navigation, heated seats, memory seats, meridian sound system, automatic stop/start, keyless entry/start, parking sensors, back-up camera, multi-zone dual climate control, and many other fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available. Trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2017 Land Rover Rang...
 27,500 KM
$99,286 + tax & lic
2017 Audi S3 2.0T Te...
 31,245 KM
$39,286 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar XF 3.0l ...
 47,056 KM
$42,786 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory