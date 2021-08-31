2018 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2023! CPO finance rate starting from 1.9% This amazing 2018 Fuji White Range Rover Evoque SE is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L inline-4 engine making up to 237 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control, push to start, navigation, parking sensors, heated seats, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, parking sensors, automatic windows, automatic stop/start and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2