2018 Land Rover Evoque

12,400 KM

Details

$43,886

+ tax & licensing
$43,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2018 Land Rover Evoque

2018 Land Rover Evoque

237hp SE

2018 Land Rover Evoque

237hp SE

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$43,886

+ taxes & licensing

12,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7703281
  Stock #: P2692
  VIN: SALVP2RX6JH304829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2692
  • Mileage 12,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2023! CPO finance rate starting from 1.9% This amazing 2018 Fuji White Range Rover Evoque SE is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L inline-4 engine making up to 237 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ebony interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control, push to start, navigation, parking sensors, heated seats, dual climate control, panoramic sunroof, back-up camera, parking sensors, automatic windows, automatic stop/start and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

