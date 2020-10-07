Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

39,097 KM

Details Description

$88,786

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$88,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged Dynamic

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 5889888
  2. 5889888
  3. 5889888
  4. 5889888
  5. 5889888
  6. 5889888
  7. 5889888
  8. 5889888
  9. 5889888
  10. 5889888
  11. 5889888
  12. 5889888
  13. 5889888
Contact Seller

$88,786

+ taxes & licensing

39,097KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5889888
  • Stock #: P2268
  • VIN: SALWR2RE5JA813610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P2268
  • Mileage 39,097 KM

Vehicle Description

This Gorgeous 2018 5.0 L Supercharged Range Rover Sport is B.C. Local and only one owner. If you’re looking for a beautiful fast car loaded with features then look no further This 2018 Supercharged Sport dawns a Fuji white look with dark blue/black interior giving it a relaxing feel inside. This Sport comes equipped to do it all, with ambient lighting, Bluetooth, cold/warm seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot assist, lane departure, cruise control and loads more of features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2015 Lexus RX 350 6A
 58,256 KM
$29,786 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 36,976 KM
$30,786 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 65,500 KM
$23,286 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory