2018 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-534-5004
+ taxes & licensing
This Gorgeous 2018 5.0 L Supercharged Range Rover Sport is B.C. Local and only one owner. If you’re looking for a beautiful fast car loaded with features then look no further This 2018 Supercharged Sport dawns a Fuji white look with dark blue/black interior giving it a relaxing feel inside. This Sport comes equipped to do it all, with ambient lighting, Bluetooth, cold/warm seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot assist, lane departure, cruise control and loads more of features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2