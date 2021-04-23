2018 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One Owner! Accident free! B.C. Local! This stunning 2018 Santorini Black Range Rover Sport is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood is a 3.0L turbo-diesel V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ivory/Ebony Windsor leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, blind-spot assist, meridian sound system, memory seats, heated/vented seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, lane assist, parking sensors, 360 camera, back-up camera, Bluetooth, panoramic sunroof, automatic windows, and many more features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
