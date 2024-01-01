$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380 SE R-Dynamic
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P380 SE R-Dynamic
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 71,143 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy peace of mind. A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group carries the best-used car warranty 90 days or 5000 kilometers powertrain warranty, Clean title, safety inspection and instant membership club open road.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Porsche Centre Langley
