Enjoy peace of mind. A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group carries the best-used car warranty 90 days or 5000 kilometers powertrain warranty, Clean title, safety inspection and instant membership club open road.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

71,143 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 SE R-Dynamic

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 SE R-Dynamic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,143KM
Used
VIN SALYL2RV7JA717133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,143 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar