$64,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 HSE R-Dynamic -LOCAL BC VEHICLE, CPO WARR UNTIL NOVEMBER 2022 OR 160,000 KMS, CONVENIENCE PACK, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, MASSAGE FRONT SEATS

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$64,786

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,852KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5124146
  • Stock #: FP6053A
  • VIN: SALYM2RN8JA726677
Exterior Colour
Aruba
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Local BC Vehicle! Certified Pre Owned warranty until November 2022 or 160,000 kms! This 2018 Range Rover Velar comes painted in beautiful Aruba paint over a gorgeous Light Oyster perforated windsor leather interior upholstery. This Velar comes powered by a 2.0-Litre turbodiesel engine which makes 180 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque and comes standard with an automatic eight-speed transmission and an all-wheel drive system. This Range Rover comes equipped with all the bells and whistles including the Convenience Pack, Extended Leather Pack, Climate Pack, R-Dynamic Exterior Pack, Head-up Display and an 8-inch Rear Seat Entertainment system! Highlighted features include navigation, drive-mode select, four-zone climate control, 18-way front massage and climate seats, heated rear seats, lockable cooled glove-box, xenon headlights, keyless entry and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.

Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Heated front windshield
  • Sirius XM Satellite Radio
  • Convenience Pack
  • Premium Metallic Paint
  • Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
  • 8inch Rear Seat Entertainment
  • Climate Pack
  • Full Extended Leather Upgrade
  • 22inch 9 Split-Spoke Style 9007
  • Meridian Signature Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

