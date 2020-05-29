2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Local BC Vehicle! Certified Pre Owned warranty until November 2022 or 160,000 kms! This 2018 Range Rover Velar comes painted in beautiful Aruba paint over a gorgeous Light Oyster perforated windsor leather interior upholstery. This Velar comes powered by a 2.0-Litre turbodiesel engine which makes 180 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque and comes standard with an automatic eight-speed transmission and an all-wheel drive system. This Range Rover comes equipped with all the bells and whistles including the Convenience Pack, Extended Leather Pack, Climate Pack, R-Dynamic Exterior Pack, Head-up Display and an 8-inch Rear Seat Entertainment system! Highlighted features include navigation, drive-mode select, four-zone climate control, 18-way front massage and climate seats, heated rear seats, lockable cooled glove-box, xenon headlights, keyless entry and more! Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book your test drive today! Financing available, Trade-ins welcome.
