2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2023! CPO finance rate starting from 2.99% This beautiful 2018 Santorini Black 2018 Range Rover Velar SE is ready and available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of Tan/Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, blind-spot assist, memory seats, meridian sound, automatic windows, Bluetooth, lane assist, cruise control, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, heated/vented seats, massage seats, automatic stop/start, back-up camera, parking sensors, and many more mesmerizing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
