Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

85,721 KM

Details Description Features

$56,886

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P380 SE

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

  1. 7736376
  2. 7736376
  3. 7736376
  4. 7736376
  5. 7736376
  6. 7736376
  7. 7736376
  8. 7736376
  9. 7736376
  10. 7736376
  11. 7736376
  12. 7736376
  13. 7736376
  14. 7736376
  15. 7736376
  16. 7736376
Contact Seller

$56,886

+ taxes & licensing

85,721KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7736376
  • Stock #: VE6900A
  • VIN: SALYC2RV9JA769606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Vintage Tan/Ebony/Ebony/Light Oyster/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # VE6900A
  • Mileage 85,721 KM

Vehicle Description

B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2023! CPO finance rate starting from 2.99% This beautiful 2018 Santorini Black 2018 Range Rover Velar SE is ready and available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L V6 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of Tan/Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, heads-up display, blind-spot assist, memory seats, meridian sound, automatic windows, Bluetooth, lane assist, cruise control, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, heated/vented seats, massage seats, automatic stop/start, back-up camera, parking sensors, and many more mesmerizing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
Head up display
Black Contrast Roof
Climate Pack
Black Full Length Roof Rails
Argento Pinestripe Veneer
PREMIUM EXTERIOR PACK
Electrically Adjustable Steering Column
Interior Luxury Package Plus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jaguar Land Rover Langley

2020 Mercedes-Benz S...
 6,000 KM
$124,886 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 89,600 KM
$23,886 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX PREMIUM
 80,652 KM
$19,886 + tax & lic

Email Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-534-XXXX

(click to show)

604-534-5004

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory