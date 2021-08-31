2018 Lexus IS 300

$37,885 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8053312

8053312 Stock #: MA12489C

MA12489C VIN: JTHC81D27J5030039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # MA12489C

Mileage 48,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features F Sport Series 2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.