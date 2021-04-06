Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

47,016 KM

$39,885

+ tax & licensing
$39,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$39,885

+ taxes & licensing

47,016KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6896232
  • Stock #: P186393
  • VIN: WDC0G4KBXJV066393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P186393
  • Mileage 47,016 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Mercedes Benz GLC300 comes in Grey with Black Interior. This vehicle is loaded with options including Premium Package, Panoramic Sun Roof, and LED High Performance Lighting System. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Black Fabric Roof Liner
Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

