2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

$39,885 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 0 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6896232

6896232 Stock #: P186393

P186393 VIN: WDC0G4KBXJV066393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P186393

Mileage 47,016 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Black Fabric Roof Liner Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.