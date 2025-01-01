Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with Navigation, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Warning, Emergency Brake Assist, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Keyless Ignition, 10-Way Power Front Seats with Memory, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, and much more! This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV comes in White with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG

76,933 KM

Details Description Features

$36,839

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG

4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle
12841642

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG

4MATIC SUV

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12841642
  2. 12841642
  3. 12841642
  4. 12841642
  5. 12841642
  6. 12841642
  7. 12841642
  8. 12841642
  9. 12841642
  10. 12841642
  11. 12841642
  12. 12841642
  13. 12841642
  14. 12841642
  15. 12841642
  16. 12841642
  17. 12841642
  18. 12841642
  19. 12841642
  20. 12841642
  21. 12841642
  22. 12841642
  23. 12841642
  24. 12841642
  25. 12841642
  26. 12841642
  27. 12841642
  28. 12841642
  29. 12841642
  30. 12841642
  31. 12841642
  32. 12841642
  33. 12841642
  34. 12841642
  35. 12841642
  36. 12841642
  37. 12841642
  38. 12841642
  39. 12841642
  40. 12841642
  41. 12841642
  42. 12841642
Contact Seller

$36,839

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,933KM
VIN WDC0G6EB4JF445049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA45049
  • Mileage 76,933 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Navigation, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Warning, Emergency Brake Assist, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Keyless Ignition, 10-Way Power Front Seats with Memory, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, and much more! This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV comes in White with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Rear Ventilation Ducts

Safety

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Keyless Ignition
USB Connection
Emergency Braking Assist
Dusk Sensing Headlamps
10-way power front seats
auto delay off headlamps
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
2 subwoofers
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Multi-level heated front seats
3 memorized front seat settings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 121,819 KM $50,239 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe GTS 8,452 KM $210,339 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Porsche Macan S AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2024 Porsche Macan S AWD 9,103 KM $89,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,839

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG