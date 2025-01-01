$36,839+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG
4MATIC SUV
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG
4MATIC SUV
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$36,839
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA45049
- Mileage 76,933 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Navigation, Rear View Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Warning, Emergency Brake Assist, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Keyless Ignition, 10-Way Power Front Seats with Memory, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, and much more! This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV comes in White with a Black Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911