2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
+ taxes & licensing
This Immaculate 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS550 4MATIC SUV comes in Grey with Black Leather Interior This vehicle is equipped with Options including Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, and 21inch AMG 5 Twin-Spoke Bi-Colour Wheels. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!
