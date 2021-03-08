Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

25,061 KM

Details Description Features

$77,885

+ tax & licensing
$77,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

550 4MATIC SUV

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

550 4MATIC SUV

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$77,885

+ taxes & licensing

25,061KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6685451
  • Stock #: PF9712
  • VIN: 4JGDF7DE5JB159712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PF9712
  • Mileage 25,061 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS550 4MATIC SUV comes in Grey with Black Leather Interior This vehicle is equipped with Options including Intelligent Drive Package, Night Package, and 21inch AMG 5 Twin-Spoke Bi-Colour Wheels. We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim
Black Fabric Roof Liner
Green Levy Tax
Intelligent Drive Package
Night Package
21inch AMG 5 Twin-Spoke Bi-Colour Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

