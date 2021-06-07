Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

70,792 KM

$74,311

+ tax & licensing
Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

550 4MATIC SUV

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

550 4MATIC SUV

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

70,792KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7235726
  • Stock #: P2591
  • VIN: 4JGDF7DE1JB027353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! B.C. Local! This beautiful 2018 Selenite Grey 7-seater Mercedes Benz GLS550 is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 4.7L Biturbo V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Espresso Brown leather interior as well as the wood trimming. This vehicle comes equipped with many different features such as, blind-spot assist, dual automatic sunroof, additional seating, automatic windows, memory seats, Bluetooth, navigation, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, heated/vented seats, automatic stop/start, parking sensors, back-up camera, 360 camera, massage seats, Harman/Kardon speakers, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Green Levy Tax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

