2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Accident Free! B.C. Local! This beautiful 2018 Selenite Grey 7-seater Mercedes Benz GLS550 is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 4.7L Biturbo V8 engine. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Espresso Brown leather interior as well as the wood trimming. This vehicle comes equipped with many different features such as, blind-spot assist, dual automatic sunroof, additional seating, automatic windows, memory seats, Bluetooth, navigation, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, heated/vented seats, automatic stop/start, parking sensors, back-up camera, 360 camera, massage seats, Harman/Kardon speakers, and many more amazing features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
