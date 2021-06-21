Menu
2018 MINI Hardtop

17,782 KM

Details

$25,885

+ tax & licensing
$25,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 MINI Hardtop

2018 MINI Hardtop

3 Door

2018 MINI Hardtop

3 Door

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$25,885

+ taxes & licensing

17,782KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7532695
  Stock #: P181350
  VIN: WMWXP5C53J2G61350

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P181350
  Mileage 17,782 KM

Vehicle Description

This Immaculate 2018 Mini Cooper comes in Grey with Black Interior. This beauty is a Local BC vehicle, with no Accidents Reported and comes very well equipped with options including Essentials Package, and much more! We also offer Open Road Certified including 3 Day Money back Guarantee; 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty; Clean Title Guarantee and much more. You will buy it with peace of mind. Value Priced to Sell! Attractive Finance and Lease Option available. Act Now!

Vehicle Features

Automatic Transmission
Black Roof and Mirror Caps
Essentials Package
16inch Victory Spoke Black
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/40k (Offered From 07.01.2017)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

