2018 Nissan Rogue

112,386 KM

Details Description Features

$23,885

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

SV FWD CVT

SV FWD CVT

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

112,386KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9776698
  • Stock #: 16UTNA78377
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT1JC778377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA78377
  • Mileage 112,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Bluetooth Connection, Smart Device Integration, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Five Seat Compact SUV, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel and much more! This 2018 Nissan Rogue SV FWD CVT is a BC Local Vehicle, No Accidents or Claims Reported. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Traction & Stability Control
Apple Car Play, Android Auto Connectivity
Five Seat Compact SUV
Front or All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

