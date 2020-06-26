Menu
$60,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

Light Design Package/ CPO!

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  • 32,003KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5309252
  • Stock #: P182354
  • VIN: WP0AA2A86JK262354
Exterior Colour
Night Blue Met
Interior Colour
Std Int/Lthr Seats Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard

Local BC Unit with No Accidents Reported! Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful Manual Transmission 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman, comes in a Night Blue Met with Black Standard Leather Interior. This vehicle is available for immediate delivery! Loaded with options including Smoking Package, Light Design Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Sport Seats (2 way), 20" Carrera S Wheels and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and now 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Please call (604) 530-8911 today to speak to one of our highly trained Sales Executives who will assist in providing you with the highest level of Porsche service. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon! Finance and Lease options avaialable!

Additional Features
  • Bose Surround Sound System
  • Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
  • Smoking Package
  • Light Design Package
  • Seat Heating
  • Bi-Xenon Headlights w/ Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
  • Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel
  • 20inch Carrera S Wheels
  • Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
  • 718 Model Designation
  • Sport Tailpipes in Black
  • Sport Seats Plus (2-Way)
  • Extended Range Fuel Tank 64 Litre

