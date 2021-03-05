Menu
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

45,571 KM

Details Description

$85,786

+ tax & licensing
$85,786

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

GTS PDK

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

GTS PDK

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$85,786

+ taxes & licensing

45,571KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6637466
  Stock #: EV5245A
  VIN: WP0AB2A87JS278348

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # EV5245A
  Mileage 45,571 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Low Kilometers! Accident free! B.C. Local! This eye-catching 2018 Agate Grey Metallic Porsche 718 Cayman is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder engine making up to 300 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black partial leather seat trim with alcantara seat centres, as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Bluetooth, 360 parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, navigation, memory seating, back-up camera, power folding mirrors, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

