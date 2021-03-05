2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One Owner! Low Kilometers! Accident free! B.C. Local! This eye-catching 2018 Agate Grey Metallic Porsche 718 Cayman is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder engine making up to 300 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Black partial leather seat trim with alcantara seat centres, as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, Bluetooth, 360 parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, dual climate control, navigation, memory seating, back-up camera, power folding mirrors, and many more fantastic features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
