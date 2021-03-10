2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

$80,885 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 5 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6714881

6714881 Stock #: P188625

P188625 VIN: WP0AB2A87JK278625

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Interior

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P188625

Mileage 13,556 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Bose Surround Sound System Two-tone leather interior Porsche Entry & Drive Sport Chrono Package Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Smoking Package Lane Change Assist Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM) Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package Premium Package w/Sport Seats Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell Sport Exhaust System Including Sport Tailpipes in Silver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.