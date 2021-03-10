Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

13,556 KM

Details Description Features

$80,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$80,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

S PDK

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

S PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$80,885

+ taxes & licensing

13,556KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6714881
  • Stock #: P188625
  • VIN: WP0AB2A87JK278625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P188625
  • Mileage 13,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman S PDK in White with Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior. Loaded with options including Premium Package w/ Sport Seats, Sport Chrono Package, BOSE Surround Sound System and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Vehicle Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Two-tone leather interior
Porsche Entry & Drive
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Smoking Package
Lane Change Assist
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel
Power Sport Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Premium Package w/Sport Seats
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
Sport Exhaust System Including Sport Tailpipes in Silver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2018 Porsche Cayenne...
 51,277 KM
$74,885 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche 911 Tur...
 14,000 KM
$185,885 + tax & lic
2019 Porsche 911 GT3...
 521 KM
$269,985 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory