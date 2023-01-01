Menu
2018 Porsche 911

20,192 KM

$153,889

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe PDK

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

20,192KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10532442
  • Stock #: 16UTNA22125
  • VIN: WP0AB2A97JS122125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Carmine Red GTS Alcantara Pkg
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA22125
  • Mileage 20,192 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is BC Local! The 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe PDK is a high-performance sports car produced by the German automaker Porsche. As part of the 911 lineup, the Carrera 4 GTS Coupe offers a blend of style, power, and precision handling that Porsche is renowned for. The exterior design features the iconic 911 silhouette, with distinctive Porsche styling cues. The interior is luxurious and driver-focused, typical of Porsche vehicles.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Power Steering Plus
Smoking Package
Front Axle Lifting System
Electric Glass Slide/Tilt Sunroof
Lane Change Assist
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
GT Sport Steering Wheel
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package
Premium Package Plus w/ Alcantara Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
GTS Interior Package
SportDesign Rear Spoiler
Fuel Cap with Aluminum Look Finish

