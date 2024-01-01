$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S Coupe PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 51,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe PDK with CPO Ext Warranty 2YR/Unlimited KM! This vehicle has a stunning White exterior paired with a Black leather interior. This model comes equipped with the Premium Package Plus featuring Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Sport Chrono Package, GT Sport Steering Wheel, and an array of additional premium features for an enhanced driving experience. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
