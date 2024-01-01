Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe PDK with CPO Ext Warranty 2YR/Unlimited KM! This vehicle has a stunning White exterior paired with a Black leather interior. This model comes equipped with the Premium Package Plus featuring Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Sport Chrono Package, GT Sport Steering Wheel, and an array of additional premium features for an enhanced driving experience. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2018 Porsche 911

51,188 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe PDK

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
51,188KM
Used
VIN WP0AB2A97JS123159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,188 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe PDK with CPO Ext Warranty 2YR/Unlimited KM! This vehicle has a stunning White exterior paired with a Black leather interior. This model comes equipped with the Premium Package Plus featuring Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Sport Chrono Package, GT Sport Steering Wheel, and an array of additional premium features for an enhanced driving experience. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2017 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum 103,624 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo 12,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche 911 TURBO for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche 911 TURBO 17,597 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche 911