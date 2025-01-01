Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2018 Porsche 911

37,006 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe

Watch This Vehicle
12625551

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,006KM
VIN WP0AB2A97JS124036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Bordeaux Red Lthr Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,006 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe 68,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2013 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe 92,478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Macan 31,541 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Porsche 911