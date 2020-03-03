2018 Porsche 911

Additional Features Fire Extinguisher

Bose Surround Sound System

Illuminated

Smoking Package

Light Design Package

Instrument Dials in White

Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum

LED Main Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)

Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell

Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain Sensor

Sun Visors in Alcantara

Storage Compartment Lid In Alcantara w/ Porsche Crest

Preparation Door-Sill Guards

Steering Column Casing in Leather w/ Contrast Stitching

Transmission Tunnel in Leather

Weissach Package

Sport Chrono Package incl. Preparation for Lap Trigger

20/21inch GT2 RS Magnesium Wheels

Leather Interior Package with Contrasting Stitching

Extended Range 90-Litre Fuel Tank

Seat Belts in Miami Blue

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.