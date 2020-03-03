2018 Porsche 911

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Super Clean, Local Unit, No Accidents Reported! Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this highly optioned 2018 911 GT2 RS in Miami Blue with Black/Platinum Grey Stich Leather/Alcantara Interior. Options including Sport Chrono Package, Light Design Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Personalized Carbon Fibre Illuminated Door Sill Guards and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and now 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Please call (604) 530-8911 today to speak to one of our highly trained Sales Executives who will assist in providing you with the highest level of Porsche service. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon! ACT FAST!
