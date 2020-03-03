Menu
2018 Porsche 911

GT2 RS Personalized Carbon Fibre Illuminated Door Sill Guards/ CPO!

2018 Porsche 911

GT2 RS Personalized Carbon Fibre Illuminated Door Sill Guards/ CPO!

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$419,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,722KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4733343
  • Stock #: 9S92749A
  • VIN: WP0AE2A9XJS186036
Exterior Colour
Miami Blue
Interior Colour
Lthr/Alcantara Pkg in Blk w/ Platinum Grey Stitch
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Super Clean, Local Unit, No Accidents Reported! Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this highly optioned 2018 911 GT2 RS in Miami Blue with Black/Platinum Grey Stich Leather/Alcantara Interior. Options including Sport Chrono Package, Light Design Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Personalized Carbon Fibre Illuminated Door Sill Guards and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and now 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Please call (604) 530-8911 today to speak to one of our highly trained Sales Executives who will assist in providing you with the highest level of Porsche service. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon! ACT FAST!

Additional Features
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Bose Surround Sound System
  • Illuminated
  • Smoking Package
  • Light Design Package
  • Instrument Dials in White
  • Pedals and Footrest in Aluminum
  • LED Main Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
  • Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
  • Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain Sensor
  • Sun Visors in Alcantara
  • Storage Compartment Lid In Alcantara w/ Porsche Crest
  • Preparation Door-Sill Guards
  • Steering Column Casing in Leather w/ Contrast Stitching
  • Transmission Tunnel in Leather
  • Weissach Package
  • Sport Chrono Package incl. Preparation for Lap Trigger
  • 20/21inch GT2 RS Magnesium Wheels
  • Leather Interior Package with Contrasting Stitching
  • Extended Range 90-Litre Fuel Tank
  • Seat Belts in Miami Blue

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

