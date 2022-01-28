Menu
2018 Porsche 911

25,468 KM

$230,885

+ tax & licensing
$230,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Porsche 911

2018 Porsche 911

Turbo S Coupe PDK

2018 Porsche 911

Turbo S Coupe PDK

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$230,885

+ taxes & licensing

25,468KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8167342
  Stock #: ET-56714
  VIN: WP0AD2A96JS156714

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Miami Blue
  Interior Colour Graphite Blue Lthr Interior
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET-56714
  • Mileage 25,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe PDK in Miami Blue paired with Graphite Blue Leather Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Light Design Package, Front Axel Lift System, Aerokit Turbo Painted in Black (High-Gloss) and much more! This 911 is a Single Owner, BC vehicle. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Porsche Entry & Drive
Seat Heating (Front)
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Porsche Crest on Headrest
Smoking Package
Light Design Package
Front Axle Lifting System
Aerokit Turbo Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Sun Visors in Alcantara
Porsche Logo & Model Designation Painted
Model Designation on Doors in Black
Steering Code for Rear Model Designation Painted
EXTENDED CONTRAST STITCHING INTERIOR PACKAGE
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Colour
Rear Side Air Intake Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
Stitching of Dashboard Contrasting Thread
Upper Door Panel Stitching in Contrasting Thread
Rear Side Panel Stitching in Contrasting Thread
Seat Stitching in Contrasting Thread (Front and Rear)
Stitching Steering Wheel Rim in Contrasting Thread
Colour Selection Thread
Sport Seats Plus Backrest Trim in Leather
Steering Column Casing in Leather w/ Contrast Stitching
Center Door Panel Stitching in Contrasting Thread
Stitching of Arm Rest in Contrasting Thread
Stitching of Door Handles in Contrasting Thread
Center Console Lid Stitching in Contrasting Thread
Steering Coloumn Casing w/Stitching in Contrasting Thread
Extended Leather Interior Package, Dashboard
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System (9VJ)
Backrests in Leather with Contrast Stitching

