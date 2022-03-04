$299,985+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche 911
GT3 w/ PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
- Listing ID: 8480805
- Stock #: ET-74973
- VIN: WP0AC2A96JS174973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black/Alcantara
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 3,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 w/PDK in Chalk paired with Black Leather/ Alcantara Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System and much more! This GT3 is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
