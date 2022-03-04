Menu
2018 Porsche 911

3,325 KM

Details Description Features

$299,985

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

GT3 w/ PDK

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

3,325KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8480805
  • Stock #: ET-74973
  • VIN: WP0AC2A96JS174973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black/Alcantara
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 w/PDK in Chalk paired with Black Leather/ Alcantara Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB), Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System and much more! This GT3 is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB)
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain Sensor
90l-Fuel Tank
Smoking Package
Light Design Package
Front Axle Lifting System
Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
HomeLink (Programmable Garage Door Opener)
Steering Column Casing Leather
Wheels Painted in Black Satin
Side Skirts Painted
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
Sun Visors in Alcantara
Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Exterior Colour
Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre (i.c.w. Leather Interior)
Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats
Storage Compartment Lid Alcantara w/ `PORSCHE` logo
Steering Wheel and Gear Selector in Smooth-Finish Leather
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/ Leather Edging
Door Sill Guards in Carbon, Illuminated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

