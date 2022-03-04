2018 Porsche 911

$299,985 + taxes & licensing 3 , 3 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8480805

8480805 Stock #: ET-74973

ET-74973 VIN: WP0AC2A96JS174973

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chalk

Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black/Alcantara

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # ET-74973

Mileage 3,325 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Bose Surround Sound System Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) Sport Chrono Package Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain Sensor 90l-Fuel Tank Smoking Package Light Design Package Front Axle Lifting System Seat Belts in Racing Yellow HomeLink (Programmable Garage Door Opener) Steering Column Casing Leather Wheels Painted in Black Satin Side Skirts Painted Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell Sun Visors in Alcantara Headlight Cleaning System Cover Painted in Exterior Colour Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre (i.c.w. Leather Interior) Carbon Fibre Bucket Seats Storage Compartment Lid Alcantara w/ `PORSCHE` logo Steering Wheel and Gear Selector in Smooth-Finish Leather Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/ Leather Edging Door Sill Guards in Carbon, Illuminated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.