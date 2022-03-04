$170,884+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche 911
Carrera Cabriolet GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
- VIN: WP0CB2A99JS147858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black Std Int, Alcantara Seat Centres
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # P187858
- Mileage 30,989 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet in Sapphire Blue Metallic paired with Standard Black Interior w/Alcantara Seat Centers. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package Plus w/Alcantara Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), BOSE Surround Sound System and much more! This 911 has no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until (April 16/2024): · Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until (April 16/2024) / unlimited mileage · Porsche Roadside Assistance until (April 16/2024) / unlimited mileage · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 2020 and 2022! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles
Vehicle Features
