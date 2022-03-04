Menu
2018 Porsche 911

30,989 KM

$170,884

+ tax & licensing
$170,884

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Porsche 911

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera Cabriolet GTS

2018 Porsche 911

Carrera Cabriolet GTS

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$170,884

+ taxes & licensing

30,989KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8594270
  Stock #: P187858
  VIN: WP0CB2A99JS147858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Std Int, Alcantara Seat Centres
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # P187858
  • Mileage 30,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet in Sapphire Blue Metallic paired with Standard Black Interior w/Alcantara Seat Centers. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package Plus w/Alcantara Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), BOSE Surround Sound System and much more! This 911 has no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until (April 16/2024): · Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until (April 16/2024) / unlimited mileage · Porsche Roadside Assistance until (April 16/2024) / unlimited mileage · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 2020 and 2022! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles

Vehicle Features

Manual Transmission
Bose Surround Sound System
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC)
Instrument Dials in White
Cabriolet Roof in Black
Air Vent Slats Painted
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package
Rear Axle Steering
Premium Package Plus w/ Alcantara Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
Seat Belts in Chalk
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
Climate Control Panel Painted
Interior Package Painted i.c.w. Standard Interior

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

