2018 Porsche 911

Sale $170,884 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 9 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8594270

8594270 Stock #: P187858

P187858 VIN: WP0CB2A99JS147858

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Met

Interior Colour Black Std Int, Alcantara Seat Centres

Body Style Convertible

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # P187858

Mileage 30,989 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Manual Transmission Bose Surround Sound System Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) Instrument Dials in White Cabriolet Roof in Black Air Vent Slats Painted Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package Rear Axle Steering Premium Package Plus w/ Alcantara Adaptive Sport Seats Plus Seat Belts in Chalk Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White Climate Control Panel Painted Interior Package Painted i.c.w. Standard Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.