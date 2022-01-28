$111,885+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$111,885
+ taxes & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley
604-530-8911
2018 Porsche Boxster
2018 Porsche Boxster
718 GTS PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$111,885
+ taxes & licensing
8,688KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8189466
- Stock #: ET-29096
- VIN: WP0CB2A82JS229096
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black/Chalk Lthr Interior
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # ET-29096
- Mileage 8,688 KM
Vehicle Features
Bose Surround Sound System
Two-tone leather interior
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Smoking Package
Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe
Deletion of Alcantara Package
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel
Roadster Top in Black
GT Sport Steering Wheel
20inch Carrera Sport Wheels
Premium Package Plus w/ Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (18-Way)
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package w/ (AZ, BM, BT, BW, BY, FZ, HZ, LZ, NE, SZ, TD, TG)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2