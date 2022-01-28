Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Boxster

8,688 KM

Details Features

$111,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$111,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Boxster

2018 Porsche Boxster

718 GTS PDK

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Boxster

718 GTS PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$111,885

+ taxes & licensing

8,688KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8189466
  • Stock #: ET-29096
  • VIN: WP0CB2A82JS229096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Chalk Lthr Interior
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET-29096
  • Mileage 8,688 KM

Vehicle Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Two-tone leather interior
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Smoking Package
Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe
Deletion of Alcantara Package
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)
Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel
Roadster Top in Black
GT Sport Steering Wheel
20inch Carrera Sport Wheels
Premium Package Plus w/ Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (18-Way)
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package w/ (AZ, BM, BT, BW, BY, FZ, HZ, LZ, NE, SZ, TD, TG)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 36 KM
$370,885 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 48 KM
$370,885 + tax & lic
2020 BMW 4 Series 43...
 33,300 KM
$58,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory