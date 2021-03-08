Menu
2018 Porsche Cayenne

25,675 KM

$70,885

+ tax & licensing
E-Hybrid S e-Hybrid Platinum Edition

E-Hybrid S e-Hybrid Platinum Edition

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

25,675KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6685469
  • Stock #: P182313
  • VIN: WP1AE2A25JLA72313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Cohiba Brown Smooth Finish Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2018 Porsche Cayenne S e-Hybrid Platinum Edition in Jet Black Met with Black/Cohiba Brown Smooth Finish Leather Interior. Loaded with options including Premium Package Plus, 20" All-Season Alloy Wheels, Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socket and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Vehicle Features

Vehicle Cable Length 7.5m/ 25 foot
Premium Package Plus
On-Board Charger 7.2 kW
Porsche Charging Dock for the Porsche Universal Charger (AC)
Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socket
All-Season Tires for 20inch Alloy Wheels

