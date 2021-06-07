Menu
2018 Porsche Cayenne

40,791 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Edition

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

40,791KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7189958
  • Stock #: P183091
  • VIN: WP1AA2A27JKA03091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Std Black Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,791 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum in Rhodium Silver Metallic exterior and Standard Black Interior. Loaded with options including Premium Package Plus, LED headlights Incl Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Porsche Entry&Drive, Panoramic Roof System, Lane Change Assist and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

