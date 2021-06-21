Menu
2018 Porsche Cayenne

63,514 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

E-Hybrid S e-Hybrid Platinum Edition

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

63,514KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7529328
  • Stock #: CY19648A
  • VIN: WP1AE2A27JLA70126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Std Black Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,514 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum Edition comes in Carrara White with Standard Black Leather Interior. Equipped with options including Premium Package Plus, This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: • 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* • Mechanical & Safety Check* • Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

