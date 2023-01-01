Menu
2018 Porsche Cayenne

75,619 KM

2018 Porsche Cayenne

Platinum Edition

2018 Porsche Cayenne

Platinum Edition

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

75,619KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9484950
  • Stock #: 16UTNA0068
  • VIN: WP1AA2A28JKA00068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Std Black/Luxor Beige Interior
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package Plus, All Season Tires for 20 inch Wheels, Roof Rails In Black, Smoker Package and much more! This 2018 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition is a Local BC Vehicle This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award For the Past 5 Years in a Row! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award For the Past 5 Years in a Row! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

