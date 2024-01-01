Menu
This 2018 Porsche Macan GTS is available in Black with Black Lthr Alcantara GTS Interior Pkg. This vehicle comes with Premium Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Panoramic Roof system, Park Assist, Carbon Fibre Interior Pkg and numerous other premium features! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2018 Porsche Macan

60,279 KM

Details Description

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

60,279KM
Used
VIN WP1AG2A51JLB62966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blk LthrInt w/Alcantara w/GTS IntPkg (Red stch)
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,279 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Porsche Macan GTS is available in Black with Black Lthr Alcantara GTS Interior Pkg. This vehicle comes with Premium Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Panoramic Roof system, Park Assist, Carbon Fibre Interior Pkg and numerous other premium features! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

2018 Porsche Macan