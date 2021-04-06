Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

29,398 KM

Details Features

$68,885

+ tax & licensing
$68,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

S

2018 Porsche Macan

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$68,885

+ taxes & licensing

29,398KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6896235
  • Stock #: P185699
  • VIN: WP1AB2A53JLB35699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Pkg w/Partial Lthr Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P185699
  • Mileage 29,398 KM

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Porsche Crest Embossed On Front and Rear Head Restraints
Power Steering Plus
Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss)
Roof Rails in Black
20inch RS Spyder Design Wheels
Premium Package Plus
Lane Change Assist
Leather Package w/Partial Leather Seats
Surround View Camera System
BOSE Surround Sound System w/ PJ5 or PJ7
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) w/PJ5 or PJ7
All-Season Tires for 20inch Wheels

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

