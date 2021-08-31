Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Macan

40,874 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 7655287
  2. 7655287
  3. 7655287
  4. 7655287
  5. 7655287
  6. 7655287
  7. 7655287
  8. 7655287
  9. 7655287
  10. 7655287
  11. 7655287
  12. 7655287
  13. 7655287
  14. 7655287
  15. 7655287
  16. 7655287
  17. 7655287
  18. 7655287
  19. 7655287
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,874KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7655287
  • Stock #: P185659
  • VIN: WP1AG2A57JLB65659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 Porsche Macan GTS in a sleek jet black met paired with the black leather package with partial leather seats. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including a panoramic roof, BOSE surround system, Porsche entry and drive and much more! This vehicle is a Local BC vehicle. In addition, this vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2009 Maserati GranTu...
 41,393 KM
$48,885 + tax & lic
2020 Porsche 911 Car...
 6,751 KM
$186,885 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche 911 Car...
 29,356 KM
$150,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory