2018 Porsche Macan

10,201 KM

$67,885

+ tax & licensing
$67,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

S

2018 Porsche Macan

S

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 7953830
  2. 7953830
$67,885

+ taxes & licensing

10,201KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7953830
  Stock #: ET39559
  VIN: WP1AB2A57JLB39559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Pkg w/Partial Lthr Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # ET39559
  • Mileage 10,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 Porsche Macan S in Jet Black Metallic paired with Black Leather Package/ Partial Leather Seats. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including 20 Inch Macan Sport Design Wheels, Premium Plus Package, Porsche Crest Embossed Headrest and much more. This Macan S is a One Owner, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* · Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership · Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Porsche Crest Embossed On Front and Rear Head Restraints
Power Steering Plus
Instrument Dials in White
Monochrome Black Exterior Package (High-Gloss)
Premium Package Plus
Smoker Package
20inch Macan SportDesign Wheels
Lane Change Assist
Surround View Camera System
All-Season Tires for 20inch Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

