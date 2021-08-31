2018 Porsche Macan

$49,885 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 9 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8066449

8066449 Stock #: P183370

P183370 VIN: WP1AA2A52JLB23370

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met

Interior Colour Std Interior Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P183370

Mileage 58,981 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Panoramic Roof System Porsche Entry and Drive Power Steering Plus Smoker Package Lane Change Assist 18inch Macan S-Wheel Automatically Dimming Exterior and Interior Mirrors w/ PJ5 or PJ7 BOSE Surround Sound System w/ PJ5 or PJ7 Bi-Xenon Lighting System incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) w/ PJ5 or PJ7 All-Season Tires for 18inch Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.