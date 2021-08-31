Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

58,981 KM

Details Description Features

$49,885

+ tax & licensing
$49,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

58,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8066449
  • Stock #: P183370
  • VIN: WP1AA2A52JLB23370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Std Interior Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 58,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 porsche Macan. Offered in Volcano Grey Metallic exterior, paired with a black interior. This vehicle is a Premium Package that comes with Automatically Dimming Mirrors withLane Change Assist, Porsche Entry and Drive and much more! This is a local, BC vehicle with one owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Panoramic Roof System
Porsche Entry and Drive
Power Steering Plus
Smoker Package
Lane Change Assist
18inch Macan S-Wheel
Automatically Dimming Exterior and Interior Mirrors w/ PJ5 or PJ7
BOSE Surround Sound System w/ PJ5 or PJ7
Bi-Xenon Lighting System incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) w/ PJ5 or PJ7
All-Season Tires for 18inch Wheels

