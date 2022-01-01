Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

35,000 KM

Details Description Features

$58,885

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

35,000KM
Used
  • VIN: WP1AA2A5XJLB23388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Std Interior Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # MA12111A
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this2018 Porsche Macan in Volcano Grey Metallic paired with Standard Black Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options includingPanoramic Roof System, Power Steering Plus, 19” Macan Turbo Wheels and much more! This is a local Single owner, BC vehicle. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Heated rear seats
Panoramic Roof System
Porsche Entry and Drive
Power Steering Plus
Driver Memory Package
Smoker Package
19inch Macan Turbo Wheels
Automatically Dimming Exterior and Interior Mirrors (incl. Comfort Memory Package)
Lane Change Assist
All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels

