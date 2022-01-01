2018 Porsche Macan

$58,885 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8108245

8108245 Stock #: MA12111A

MA12111A VIN: WP1AA2A5XJLB23388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met

Interior Colour Std Interior Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # MA12111A

Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Heated rear seats Additional Features Panoramic Roof System Porsche Entry and Drive Power Steering Plus Driver Memory Package Smoker Package 19inch Macan Turbo Wheels Automatically Dimming Exterior and Interior Mirrors (incl. Comfort Memory Package) Lane Change Assist All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.