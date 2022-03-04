2018 Porsche Macan

$80,885 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 4 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8485881

8485881 Stock #: P184121

P184121 VIN: WP1AG2A51JLB64121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carrara White Met

Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red (Lthr Seats) Lthr Pkg

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P184121

Mileage 20,422 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Metallic Paint Additional Features LEATHER PACKAGE 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package Carbon Fiber Interior Package Seat Ventilation (Front) Power Steering Plus Upholstery for Two-Tone Leather Interior i.c. w/ Seat Ventilation Roof Rails in Black Premium Package Plus Smoker Package Sport Chrono Package w/ PCM LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) SportDesign Side Mirror Lane Change Assist Surround View Camera System Fuel Filler Cap w/ Aluminium Look Finish Sunblind for Rear Side Windows Sideblades in Exterior Colour All-Season Tires for 20inch Wheels Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber Sport Chrono Clock or Compass Dial in White Centre Console Armrest w/ Porsche Crest Seat Belts Pebble Grey Instrument Dials in White (7V3)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.