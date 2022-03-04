Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

20,422 KM

$80,885

+ tax & licensing
GTS

GTS

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

20,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8485881
  • Stock #: P184121
  • VIN: WP1AG2A51JLB64121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red (Lthr Seats) Lthr Pkg
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P184121
  • Mileage 20,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 Porsche Macan GTS in Carrara White Metallic paired with Black/Garnet Red Leather Seats This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package w/PCM, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package and much more! This Macan is a single owner, BC Local Vehicle. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
LEATHER PACKAGE
18-way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package
Carbon Fiber Interior Package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Upholstery for Two-Tone Leather Interior i.c. w/ Seat Ventilation
Roof Rails in Black
Premium Package Plus
Smoker Package
Sport Chrono Package w/ PCM
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
SportDesign Side Mirror
Lane Change Assist
Surround View Camera System
Fuel Filler Cap w/ Aluminium Look Finish
Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
Sideblades in Exterior Colour
All-Season Tires for 20inch Wheels
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
Sport Chrono Clock or Compass Dial in White
Centre Console Armrest w/ Porsche Crest
Seat Belts Pebble Grey
Instrument Dials in White (7V3)

