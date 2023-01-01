Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

70,961 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

Sport Edition

2018 Porsche Macan

Sport Edition

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,961KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9546448
  • Stock #: 16UBPA24848
  • VIN: WP1AA2A51JLB24848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Std Interior Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Plus Package, 14 Way Power Seats With Memory Package, Power Steering Plus, Lane Change Assistand much more! This 2018 Porsche Macan GTS is a Local BC vehicle with one previous owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award For the Past 5 Years in a Row! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

