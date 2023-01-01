$116,889+ tax & licensing
604-530-8911
2018 Porsche Panamera
Turbo
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
- Listing ID: 10557117
- Stock #: 16UTNA41844
- VIN: WP0AF2A76JL141844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Intr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 10,318 KM
Vehicle Description
This spectacular vehicle comes with CPO Ext Warranty 2YR/Unlimited KM! The 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo is a high-performance luxury sports sedan produced by the German automaker Porsche. The design of the 2018 Panamera Turbo is sleek and sporty, with a distinctive four-door coupe styling.The interior of the Panamera Turbo is luxurious and spacious, featuring high-quality materials and finishes.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
