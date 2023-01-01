2018 Porsche Panamera

$116,889 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 , 3 1 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10557117

10557117 Stock #: 16UTNA41844

16UTNA41844 VIN: WP0AF2A76JL141844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Met

Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Intr

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 16UTNA41844

Mileage 10,318 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Carbon Fiber Interior Package Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest Premium Package Plus 4-Zone Climate Control ionizer Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe Heat and Noise Insulating Glass ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/ Surround View 21inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels SportDesign Side Skirts Ambient Lighting Incl. Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartment Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System Cupholder Covers (Front) Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.