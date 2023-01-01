Menu
2018 Porsche Panamera

10,318 KM

$116,889

$116,889

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Turbo

2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$116,889

10,318KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10557117
  • Stock #: 16UTNA41844
  • VIN: WP0AF2A76JL141844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Intr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA41844
  • Mileage 10,318 KM

Vehicle Description

This spectacular vehicle comes with CPO Ext Warranty 2YR/Unlimited KM! The 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo is a high-performance luxury sports sedan produced by the German automaker Porsche. The design of the 2018 Panamera Turbo is sleek and sporty, with a distinctive four-door coupe styling.The interior of the Panamera Turbo is luxurious and spacious, featuring high-quality materials and finishes.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Carbon Fiber Interior Package
Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
Premium Package Plus
4-Zone Climate Control
ionizer
Adaptive Cruise Control incl. Porsche Active Safe
Heat and Noise Insulating Glass
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/ Surround View
21inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels
SportDesign Side Skirts
Ambient Lighting Incl. Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartment
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
Cupholder Covers (Front)
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

