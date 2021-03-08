Menu
2018 Porsche Panamera

55,341 KM

Details Description Features

$93,885

+ tax & licensing
$93,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Porsche Panamera

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$93,885

+ taxes & licensing

55,341KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6685460
  Stock #: P183096
  VIN: WP0AB2A73JL133096

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  Interior Colour Black-Luxor Beige Two-Tone Lthr Intr
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P183096
  • Mileage 55,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S in Carrara White Met with Black- Luxor Beige Two-Tone Leather Interior. Loaded with options including Premium Package Plus, 21" Exclusive Design Wheels Paimted in Black-High Gloss, Storage Package, Night Vision Assist and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Vehicle Features

Storage package
Premium Package Plus
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/ Surround View
Sport Exhaust System incl. Sports Tail Pipes in Silver
Ambient Lighting Incl. Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartment
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
USB Interface (Rear)
Night Vision Assist
21inch Exclusive Design Wheels Painted in Black High-Gloss

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

