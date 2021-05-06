2018 Porsche Panamera

$100,885 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 5 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Met

Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Intr

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 46,562 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Storage package Retractable Luggage Compartment Cover Carbon Fiber Interior Package Porsche Crest Embossed On Front and Rear Head Restraints Premium Package Plus 4-Zone Climate Control ionizer ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/ Surround View All-Season Tire for 21inch Wheels Ambient Lighting Incl. Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartment Cupholder Covers (Front) Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss) 21-Inch Panamera SportDesign Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss) USB Interface (Rear) Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment Incl. Sunblind for Rear Side Windows Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber ASSISTANCE PACKAGE

