Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Panamera

46,562 KM

Details Description Features

$100,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$100,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Panamera

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Panamera

4S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$100,885

+ taxes & licensing

46,562KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7092103
  • Stock #: P183161
  • VIN: WP0AB2A7XJL133161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Intr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P183161
  • Mileage 46,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S in Jet Black Metallic with Black/Red Leather Interior. Loaded with options including Premium Package Plus, Sport Package, Assistance Package, and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Vehicle Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Storage package
Retractable Luggage Compartment Cover
Carbon Fiber Interior Package
Porsche Crest Embossed On Front and Rear Head Restraints
Premium Package Plus
4-Zone Climate Control
ionizer
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/ Surround View
All-Season Tire for 21inch Wheels
Ambient Lighting Incl. Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartment
Cupholder Covers (Front)
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
21-Inch Panamera SportDesign Wheels Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
USB Interface (Rear)
Power Sunblind for Rear Compartment Incl. Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
ASSISTANCE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2018 Porsche Panamer...
 46,562 KM
$100,885 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Acadia AWD ...
 107,911 KM
$24,885 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 GT AWD
 32,759 KM
$40,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory