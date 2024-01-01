$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3
Long Range AWD
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 33,218 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD comes in Red with Black leather interior. Equipped with Autopilot, Premium Connectivity, Acceleration Boost, 15.4 LCD Touchscreen, Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Automatic Keyless Entry and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is BC Local, with No Reported Accidents or Claims. Pay GST only! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
