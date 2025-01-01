Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with Maps & Navigation with Real-Time Traffic Updates, Automatic Keyless Entry, 17-inch Capacitive Touchscreen, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Wi-Fi Connectivity, and much more! This Sleek 2018 Tesla Model S 75D comes in Grey with a Black Leather Interior! This EV has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2018 Tesla Model S

110,598 KM

Details Description Features

$29,239

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Tesla Model S

75D

Watch This Vehicle
12706626

2018 Tesla Model S

75D

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12706626
  2. 12706626
  3. 12706626
  4. 12706626
  5. 12706626
  6. 12706626
  7. 12706626
  8. 12706626
  9. 12706626
  10. 12706626
  11. 12706626
  12. 12706626
  13. 12706626
  14. 12706626
  15. 12706626
  16. 12706626
  17. 12706626
  18. 12706626
  19. 12706626
  20. 12706626
  21. 12706626
  22. 12706626
  23. 12706626
  24. 12706626
  25. 12706626
  26. 12706626
  27. 12706626
  28. 12706626
  29. 12706626
  30. 12706626
  31. 12706626
  32. 12706626
  33. 12706626
  34. 12706626
  35. 12706626
  36. 12706626
  37. 12706626
  38. 12706626
  39. 12706626
  40. 12706626
  41. 12706626
  42. 12706626
  43. 12706626
  44. 12706626
  45. 12706626
  46. 12706626
  47. 12706626
  48. 12706626
  49. 12706626
  50. 12706626
  51. 12706626
Contact Seller

$29,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,598KM
VIN 5YJSA1E28JF269680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 110,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Maps & Navigation with Real-Time Traffic Updates, Automatic Keyless Entry, 17-inch Capacitive Touchscreen, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Wi-Fi Connectivity, and much more! This Sleek 2018 Tesla Model S 75D comes in Grey with a Black Leather Interior! This EV has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Streaming Audio

Power Options

12v power outlet

Safety

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Automatic Emergency Braking

Interior

Automatic dual-zone climate control

Additional Features

Power Folding, Heated Side Mirrors
Integrated Advanced Stability Control
Lane Depart Sensors
Automatic Keyless Entry
17-inch capacitive touchscreen
Dual-front USB ports
Maps & Navigation with real-time traffic updates
7 Speakers, 200-Watt stereo system
Wi-Fi Ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2022 Audi RS 4 e-tron GT quattro for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Audi RS 4 e-tron GT quattro 41,916 KM $101,239 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche Boxster 718 GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Porsche Boxster 718 GTS 15,142 KM $91,239 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Macan 68,230 KM $51,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2018 Tesla Model S