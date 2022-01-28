2018 Tesla Model X

$125,885 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 9 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8254714

8254714 Stock #: P180383

P180383 VIN: 5YJXCBE26JF120383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P180383

Mileage 13,903 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.