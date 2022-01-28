Menu
2018 Tesla Model X

13,903 KM

Details Description

$125,885

+ tax & licensing
$125,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

100D

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$125,885

+ taxes & licensing

13,903KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8254714
  • Stock #: P180383
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE26JF120383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P180383
  • Mileage 13,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2018 Tesla Model X 100D in White paired with Black and Tan Interior. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

